Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 8:01 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Genealogical Society to Hear from Ted Gostin on Breaking Down ‘Brick Walls’

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | September 1, 2014 | 11:50 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St. (Note this is a deviation from the usual third Saturday schedule.)

Ted Gostin
Ted Gostin

This month’s featured speaker, Ted Gostin, will speak on the topic of  “brick walls,” that is, a research problem that just can’t seem to be solved. His lecture reviews three cases studies where brick walls were successfully overcome, and from those experiences draws out a series of research strategies that might be applied to other difficult-to-solve problems.

The three case studies involved trying to determine the parents of an early, post revolutionary American ancestor in New York state (Metcalf); trying to determine Juaneño Indian ancestry (from Mission San Juan Capistrano) in a California Latino family (Mireles); and trying to find any trace of a Polish-Jewish immigrant tailor in England in the mid-1800s (Stargatt/Stargratt).

Gostin has been conducting genealogical research since 1980, and has worked as a full-time professional genealogist since 1994. He has twice been president of the Jewish Genealogical Society-Los Angeles, and has taught genealogy for several adult school and university extension programs.

Gostin has helped plan and organize three national genealogical seminars, and has been a featured speaker at a half-dozen such conferences. He lectures widely on Jewish genealogy, Southern California resources and naturalization and immigration records.

Gostin is the author of Southern California Vital Statistics: Volume 1, Los Angeles County 1850-1859 and the owner of Generations Press publishing company. He is very active in the international Jewish genealogical community, and maintains contact with genealogists throughout the world. Gostin is also an active member of the Association of Professional Genealogists.

Special interest groups will meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The society monthly meeting will start at 10:30 a.m., and the featured speaker will begin at 11 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the society website by clicking here.

— Glenn Avolio is the public relations chair for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 