Genealogical Society, Unico Offering Free Italian Genealogy Seminar and Workshop

Italian genealogy seminar and workshop will meet Oct. 12 and is one of the events featured during October’s Family History Month.

This is a joint offering by the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society and the Santa Barbara Chapter of Unico (an Italian word meaning unique, dedicated to community service and Italian heritage).

This free, full-day seminar and workshop does require advanced reservation, so reserve your spot early to avoid disappointment. Click here to register.

Anyone with an interest in their Italian background or ancestors needs to attend this informative lecture by a true professional in the field, Paolo Manfredi. He was born in Naples, Italy, from an Italian father and a Swedish mother. While growing up she learned to appreciate the culture and the language from both countries as her own.

She is a professional genealogist specializing in Italian research — the only Italian to have obtained both a degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, in family history genealogy and an accreditation from ICAPgen in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She has more than 20 years of experience in family history, which includes microfilming original records in Italy and in England, researching original records in repositories all across Italy, teaching French and Italian research classes at BYU, presenting at conferences in the United States and in Italy, and participating in managing record acquisition in Italy for Ancestry.com. She has worked in the Family History Library in Salt Lake City as a research consultant and has completed a series of 34 presentations all across Italy, from North to South including the islands of Sardinia and Sicily.

There are two parts to this all-day event: The seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the LDS Church at 2107 Santa Barbara St., followed by the workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. at the SBCGS Sahyun Library, 316 Castillo St.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member of either organization to attend this wonderful educational event.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.