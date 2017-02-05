Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:14 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Genealogist Looks at 1850s Couple’s Challenge to Monogamy

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | February 5, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The joint careers of Mary Gove Nichols and Thomas L. Nichols, advocates of radical marriage reform in the 1850s, will be the topic of Patricia Cline Cohen's talk at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting.

Patricia Cline Cohen Click to view larger
Patricia Cline Cohen

The meeting takes place from 9:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Feb. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

In her talk, "1850’s Advocates of Radical Marriage Reform Brought Back from Obscurity Through Genealogy,” Cline Cohen will  show how genealogy can revive radicals who were nearly erased from history.

Formerly a member of UCSB’s History Department (1976-2014), teaching early American History with emphasis on women's history, Cline Cohen is writing a biography of the Nichols.

The unusual couple became prominent in the 1850s for their challenge to traditional patriarchal marriage. They claimed state-regulated lifelong monogamy made spouses into prisoners.

Marriage needed to be based on egalitarian principles fostered by mutual love, and if love faded, partners should be free to go and to follow their hearts, they believed

The Nichols' radical views attracted abundant negative newspaper coverage, which branded them as “free love” advocates.

They were especially spurned by the leaders of the emerging Woman’s Rights movement, in the 1850s, who feared the Nichols’ emphasis on women’s sexual autonomy would damage their own movement.

Shunned by those who could have been close allies, they moved to England in 1861, never to return. Their disappearance ensured they would be left out of early histories of 19th century reformers; their letters were not purposely saved and archived.

With the use of genealogical sources and methods, Cline Cohen has restored the Nicholses’ life stories showing how and why these two came to their radical ideas.

Cline Cohen is the author of three books, including another genealogically-inspired work, The Murder of Helen Jewett: The Life and Death of a Prostitute in Nineteenth-Century New York (1998).

Cline Cohen has done research for two episodes of the TV series Who Do You Think You Are? She appeared in one of them, in 2014, meeting with celebrity guest Cynthia Nixon in a ghostly decommissioned state penitentiary in Missouri.

Special interest groups at the Genealogical Society meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy.

The monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

