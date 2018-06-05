Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:58 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Genealogist To Explore Paper Trails Left Along Migration Roads

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | June 5, 2018 | 2:53 p.m.
Sheila Benedict Click to view larger
Sheila Benedict

Sheila Benedict will present Migration Trails are Paper Trails at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 16, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at St. The monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.

The way west was not always a one-stop migration. The trails, whether by wagon, railroad, ship or other pathway is often a family’s or families’ paper trails.

Miners, pioneers, entrepreneurs, war veterans and all others, who migrated to and within this country in any direction, probably carried with them a variety of important documents that are valuable to their genealogical history.

Benedict’s presentation will include illustrations of migration trails and the documents that may have lined the trails along the way.

Benedict has a BA in political science from CSUSB. Her genealogical education includes courses at the Forensic Genealogy Institute, Institute of Genealogical and Historical Research, National Genealogical Society, National Institute on Genealogical Research/now Gen-Fed.

She was the administrator and archivist at Old Mission Santa Inés and self-employed as a genealogical, historical and forensic genealogist.    

In 2015, Benedict wrote the California book for the National Genealogical Society Research in the States series. She has written articles on forensic genealogy, Catholic records, the California Mission System and their records, methodology and newsletter.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. 

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

