Genealogist to Lead Workshop on Using Library Database to Dig Up Family Roots

Have you ever wanted to learn how to better use Ancestry.com‘s search technology to research your family history?

Ancestry® Library Edition has unparalleled coverage of the United States and the United Kingdom, including census, vital, church, court and immigration records, as well as record collections from Canada and other areas.

The collection, with thousands of databases and billions of names, is a strong complement to HeritageQuest™ Online, which is available free to library patrons through the Library System Web site, www.sbplibrary.org.

The workshop, free and open to the public, will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

For more information, contact reference librarian Brent Field at 805.564.5623 or [email protected]

Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.