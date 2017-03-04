Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:12 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Learn About Santa Barbara’s History in World War II

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | March 4, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Brig. Gen. Fred R. Lopez, ret, will speak on the topic What Santa Barbara Was Like During WWII: A Military History, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Saturday, March 18,, at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

Brig. Gen. Fred R. Lopez, ret. Click to view larger
Brig. Gen. Fred R. Lopez, ret.

Marine Corps Air Station Santa Barbara was commissioned on Dec. 4, 1942, and served as a training base for numerous squadrons before they deployed to support combat operations in the Pacific Theater.

The station also served as home to Marine squadrons trained to operate from aircraft carriers. After the Japanese surrender, the air station closed its doors and the property is now home to the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and the campus of UCSB.

Lopez will also discuss the Wings of Honor project, a one-of-a-kind tribute to honor all who served at the West Coast Marine Corps Air Station and to commemorate the historical significance of the Santa Barbara Airport.

Lopez has 31 years on active duty and in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Tour of duty includes 13 months in Vietnam 1968-69.

Billets include: Rifle Platoon Commander and Sniper Platoon Commander (Vietnam), Company Commander, Forward Air Controller, Regimental S-3 Operations Officer, Infantry Battalion Commander, and Assistant Division Commander.

Also, Commanding General 4th Marine Division, and Deputy Commanding General 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

Medals and decorations include: Navy and Marine Corps Parachutist Wings, Distinguished Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V”, Navy Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and 12 other medals, decorations and badges.

He holds a B.S. in mathematics from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and an M.S. in computer science from West Coast University. He retired from Raytheon Company in 2007 as a director of engineering, electronic warfare systems.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 a.m. for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy.

The Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.; the featured speaker starts at 11 a.m. It is not necessary to be a member to attend this free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216.

