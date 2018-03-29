‘Genealogy Roadshow’ Host Gets to Root of Family Searches

Registration is now open for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society's Annual Genealogy Seminar, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. Doors open at 7:45 a.m.

Cost for the event is $40 for members $40, $50 for non-members. Optional boxed lunch is available for $12. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.

For more than 20 years, Taylor has been discovering and sharing the connections that can be made through genealogy and family history.

As host of the popular PBS series Genealogy Roadshow, he travels the United States solving longstanding family history mysteries and uncovering genealogical treasures.

Since February 2016, Taylor, has been the president of the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B), America’s second oldest genealogical organization, headquartered in New York City.

An avid genealogist, Taylor has traced his own roots from Boston to Bombay, India, and nearly everywhere in-between.

He is also a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and serves as president of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, an organization dedicated to supporting the needs of genealogical organizations throughout the United States.

A speaker and author, Taylor shares insights relating to family history and genealogy with audiences worldwide.

Seminar topics will include:

Bridging the Gap: Finding Ancestors in the U.S. between 1780-1830: Often, connecting ancestors to colonists can be quite a task; learn how to use probate, land, census, tax, and other compiled records to help bridge the gap.

Successful Searching Online: Clustering for Genealogists. Effective Internet searching isn't complete without clustering. Learn how to limit search engine results to websites that will be beneficial without having to scroll through thousands of results.

New Tools and Ideas in Research. The field of genealogy is evolving. New techniques, resources and tools are being developed to assist in the quest for one’s ancestors. Learn about technological developments and new resources for genealogical research.

Putting it Together: A Case Study. Follow a family from the early 1800s to the early 1900s as they migrated from Pennsylvania to Idaho. Watch as records from the home (family bibles and letters) are combined with newspapers, tax records, census records, cemetery records, family files, and other records to compile the family.

For more contact: [email protected] or visit http://sbgen.org/upload/files/11finalseminarflyer2nddraft-1.pdf.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.