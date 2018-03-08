Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

‘Genealogy Roadshow’ Host to Address Family History Seminar

By Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | March 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

D. Joshua Taylor, host of the PBS series Genealogy Roadshow, will speak at the Annual Genealogy Seminar in Santa Barbara. Saturday, April 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance St.

D. Joshua Taylor

Registration is open for seminar, which runs 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Cost is $40 for members, $50 for non-members. An optional boxed lunch is available for $12. Space is limited and early registration encouraged.

For more than 20 years, Taylor has been discovering and sharing the connections that can be made through genealogy and family history.

As host of Genealogy Roadshow Taylor crisscrosses the United States, solving longstanding family-history mysteries and uncovering genealogical treasures.

Since February 2016, he has been president of the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B), America’s second oldest genealogical organization, headquartered in New York City.

An avid genealogist, Taylor has traced his own roots from Boston, Mass., to Bombay, India, (and nearly everywhere in-between).

He also is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and serves as president of the Federation of Genealogical Societies, an organization dedicated to supporting the needs of genealogical organizations throughout the United States.

As a speaker and author, Taylor shares insights relating to family history and genealogy with audiences worldwide.

He believes family history and genealogy should be about more than just names, dates and documents, but should instead tell the stories of our ancestors and the extraordinary lives they led.

Seminar topics will include:

» Bridging the Gap: Finding Ancestors in the U.S., 1780-1830.

Have you lost an ancestor between 1780 and 1830? Often connecting our ancestors to colonists can be quite a task. Learn how to employ probate, land, census, tax, and other compiled records to help bridge the gap.

» Successful Searching Online: Clustering for Genealogists — Effective Internet searching cannot be complete without clustering. Learn how to limit search engine results to websites that will be beneficial to you without having to scroll through thousands of results.

Strong emphasis put on learning and using “Yippy,” and other search engines.

» New Tools and Ideas in Research — The field of genealogy is constantly changing and evolving. Each day new techniques, resources, and tools are developed to assist in the quest for one’s ancestors.

Learn technological developments, including gadgets and gizmos; and newly discovered resources for genealogical research.

» Follow a family from the early 1800s to the early 1900s as they migrated from Pennsylvania to Idaho. Watch as records from the home (family bibles and letters) are combined with newspapers, tax records, census records, cemetery records, family files, and other records to compile the family.

For more, email [email protected] or view the seminar flyer at http://sbgen.org/upload/files/11finalseminarflyer2nddraft-1.pdf.

— Glenn Avolio for Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 

