General Federation of Women’s Clubs Celebrates 126 Years of Volunteer Service

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service, will celebrate 126 years of volunteering on April 24, 2016.

Nearly 100,000 members strong and with clubs in every U.S. state and eleven countries, GFWC is the world’s largest nonpartisan, nondenominational, international women’s organization.

“Together, we can improve our future by Living the Volunteer Spirit today,” said Babs J. Condon, who serves as GFWC’s 50th international president.​

GFWC clubs and clubwomen are the fabric that binds not only the federation but also the communities in which they live and work.

By “living the volunteer spirit,” GFWC clubwomen transform lives each day, not simply with monetary donations but also with hands-on tangible projects that provide immediate impact.

With a grassroots approach that often thinks locally but impacts globally, GFWC, its clubs and members remain committed to serving as a force for global good, as it has done since its formation 126 years ago.

GFWC is committed to remain a leading voice in areas that its members are active in every day. As an organization dedicated to community improvement, it takes action on important topics that impact the quality of life for all — especially those related to women and girls, early childhood education and veterans’ services.

— Carolyn I. Shupe is the president of GFWC Town & Country Women’s Club.