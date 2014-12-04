General Manager Miguel Flores Marks a Decade with Moby Dick Restaurant

Miguel Flores — general manager at Moby Dick, a family-friendly restaurant on Stearns Wharf — celebrates 10 years at the oceanfront restaurant this year.

Flores grew up in Mexico City and came to San Jose as a teenager. He attended De Anza Community College and started working in restaurants as a bus boy. He moved to Santa Barbara on recommendation from a friend and got a job at Moby Dick after the same friend, who worked at the restaurant then, referred him. Flores started as a server.

“The minute I walked into the restaurant, I was in love,” Flores said. “It was early in the morning and still dark when I first walked in. When the sun rose, I said, ‘This is it. I don’t want to work anywhere else.’”

Now, 10 years later, Flores is general manager, managing more than 60 employees.

Under Flores’ leadership, Moby Dick has a revamped menu with fewer, higher-quality options. All ingredients are local, purchased from The Berry Man Inc., Jordano’s Foodservice, Harbor Meat & Seafood and the downtown farmer’s market, Flores said.

“Our business is better than ever,” Flores said. “We are breaking records.”

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Moby Dick Restaurant.