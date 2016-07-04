Genevieve Marie “Gen” Hines of Santa Barbara, 1944-2016

Posted on July 4, 2016 | 1:43 p.m.

Source: Margaret Hansen

Genevieve Marie “Gen” Hines, 71, of Santa Barbara, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 17, 2016, at Cottage Hospital, with family by her side.

Gen was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sept. 20, 1944, the sixth of seven children born to Arthur and Catharine Hines (née Hannon).

She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Academy and received her degree in nursing in 1965 from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in Brooklyn.

Gen was a nurse in New York, Florida and Massachusetts before settling in Santa Barbara in 1972, where she continued her nursing career with St. Francis Hospital and the Visiting Nurse Association until she retired for health reasons in 1999.

Gen sang with the Santa Barbara Choral Society, the Santa Barbara Opera and the choir of St. Anthony’s Seminary.

She enjoyed travel, photography and singing and playing the guitar for her nieces and nephews.

Gen is survived by two brothers, Tom Hines of Santa Barbara and Chris Hines of New York, and by many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend thanks to the management, staff and residents of Pilgrim Terrace. Gen could not have been happier with her living situation.

Always the nurse, Gen chose to have her body donated to the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

As she signed every card and every letter, “love and peace, Gen.”