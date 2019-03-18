Genoveva Gil of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019

Posted on March 18, 2019 | 5:29 p.m.

Source: Raul Gil

Mamá Genoveva Gil passed away at home on Friday March 15, surrounded by all her children and after a long journey with Alzheimer's Disease.

"Mamá" was born in the small town of El Sitio, Zacatecas, Mexico, on Jan. 3, 1928, to Aniceta Contreras and Feliciano Gil.

For all of us who were blessed to have known her, Mamá was the ultimate mother. Her legacy can best be described by a total devotion to family and instilling in the core, true moral values of human decency: respect, dignity, humility and compassion.

She lived and exemplified all these values throughout her life, always putting everyone’s needs ahead of hers.

Her devotion to family and raising the 12 ‘kids’ was not a duty or a task to her. It was her love, her pride and her passion.

While her husband, "Papa José," worked as a Bracero in the United States to care for his family, she courageously raised their children in the small rural town in Mexico.

In 1971, "Mama" and her children were able to immigrate to California and be united as a family, giving Genoveva the opportunity to extend her love to Papá José and build a life in Santa Barbara, California.

Her faith (especially St. Joseph), kindness, resiliency, will and sense of family unity, along with the numerous grandkids, kept her unique smile sparkling throughout her illness.

She may have lost her memory, and even the names of her kids to Alzheimer's, but never her faith and her love. She was able to recite every single prayer and look at every one of her children to still smile up until her last hours of life.

While Mama did not have a formal education beyond elementary school, she did have something perhaps even stronger. She had an education of life, and good examples of unconditional love.

She was the most quiet, simple, knowledgable and wise. Her famous idioms, such as Calladita te ves mas bonita! En boca cerrada no entran moscas! Como te ves me mire, Como me ves te veras! Hoy por mi, mañana por ti! And many other “dichos” so fitting to living Mom’s decent way of life.

Mamá is survived by her beloved proud family of 12 children, including Teresa, Oralia, Jose Jr, Alicia, Ernesto, Raul, Emma, Evelia, Beto, Guille, Gerardo, and Monica. In addition, there are 22 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who lit up 'Abuelita's presence when they walked in to listen to Abuelitas’ ‘La Raspa “ song.

Mamá Ud. fue la mejor de las Mamás que han pasado por nuestras vidas, una elegante belleza siempre demostrando su amor familiar en cada momento de su vida ya sea por medio de su rica comida, sus consejos, su mirada, su cuidado y simplemente hacernos sentir que cada uno somos especiales y sus favoritos! Todas sus cualidades de ser humana y de fe tambien ya estan en el cielo. Ud. se ha ido de este mundo, pero nunca a muerto porque alguien como usted solo muere cuando alguien la olvida y su memoria siempre seguira viviendo. Que Dios lo acompañe en su reino celestial.

The Gil family would like to especially thank Hospice of Santa Barbara and Dr. Bordofsky for his everlasting care and support, and special thanks to caregivers Mago Rubio, Zindy Villa and Paulina Alvarado.

All services will be on Thursday, March 21, beginning at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, followed by Mass and afterwards on to the interment at Calvary Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice of Santa Barbara or Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.