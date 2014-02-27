Genuine Chiropractic Invites Community to ‘100 Healthy Years’ Wellness Event

Genuine Chiropractic of Santa Barbara invites the public to participate in a complimentary health and wellness event featuring local practitioners.

The event, "100 Healthy Years," will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 at 214 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara.

Like it or not, want to or not, many people today will probably live longer than they ever thought, and the current generation is the first generation in history that is getting this advance notice about their life expectancy potential.

Through the bestselling principles and practices of "The 100 Year Lifestyle" presented at this workshop, everyone who attends will gain valuable tools to use daily to be able to make the most of every day on their journey to 80, 90, 100 years and beyond.

Centenarians, 100-year-old people, are one of the world’s fastest-growing groups.

» The number of 100-year-old people worldwide is expected to grow by 746 percent between now and 2040. — U.S. Census Bureau

» 50 percent of babies born since 2000 are expected to live to 100. — British Medical Journal

Genuine Chiropractic is dedicated to healing mind, body, spirit and planet. They are committed to raising health in the Santa Barbara community through this event. Community members who are interested in working toward their ideal 100-Year Lifestyle are encouraged to attend this event.

— Jacob Martin is a chiropractor with Genuine Chiropractic.