Genuine Chiropractic Joins ‘Helping Hands’ Effort to Benefit Organic Soup Kitchen

Through Helping Hands, 100 Year Lifestyle Licensed Affiliate chiropractors across the country are banding together this holiday season to support causes in their communities. Participating 100 Year Lifestyle Licensed Affiliate chiropractors will be donating half of their new patient fees to the Organic Soup Kitchen of Santa Barbara.

For the month of December, Genuine Chiropractic at 214 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara will host Helping Hands 2013.

“In addition to helping our patients, this is just one small way that chiropractors can have a ‘hands-on’ impact in supporting important causes,” said Dr. Elizabeth Wisniewski of Genuine Chiropractic.

Millions of people are diagnosed with conditions that can be caused by problems in the spine and nervous system. One in 10 children show signs of disc degeneration on MRI scans.

“Chiropractic care is making a difference for millions of people. I am proud to know that the 100 Year Lifestyle Licensed Affiliates are willing to give back to their communities, especially during these challenging times,”said Dr. Eric Plasker, the bestselling author of The 100 Year Lifestyle and organizer of this campaign.

“The direct link between the health of the spine and nervous system and the enhancement of the immune system is now indisputable,” said Dr. Wisniewski.

In a study reported in the Chiropractic Research Journal, HIV positive patients, who received regular chiropractic care over a six-month period, experienced a 48 percent increase in production of immune system cells compared to those who did not receive spinal adjustments.

“Chiropractic can make a difference in the quality of your health on many levels,” Dr. Wisniewski said.

Genuine Chiropractic has been serving Santa Barbara and the surrounding area since June. Its purpose is to heal the community in mind, body, spirit and planet.

Because of the input from so many different people, proceeds from Helping Hands 2013 will benefit many causes nationwide. To find out more, please call Genuine Chiropractic at

805.285.2712 and/or Dr. Plasker at The Family Practice Inc. at 866.532.3327 x109