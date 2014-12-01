Geoff Green Appointed Executive Director of SBCC Foundation

The SBCC Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Green as its new executive director.

In this role, Green will guide the foundation on its mission to maximize philanthropic dollars so Santa Barbara City College can maintain its high level of excellence in student programs and resources. The appointment marks the end of a five-month search by the SBCC Foundation Executive Search Committee.

“I am excited to be joining the SBCC Foundation staff,” Green said. “For nearly 40 years, the foundation has played a critical role in making SBCC one of the nation’s most acclaimed community colleges, and I look forward to continuing and building on that extraordinary work.”

Green leaves the post of executive director at The Fund for Santa Barbara, an organization he served for the past 17 years. During this time, Green’s work centered on providing responsive and progressive philanthropy to grassroots projects for social justice, fair and affordable housing, accessible education, economic renewal, and a clean and healthy environment for all.

“Geoff has a deep and sustained passion for the betterment of this community, which will now be focused on providing educational opportunities and resources for students attending Santa Barbara City College,” said Madeleine Jacobson, board president for the SBCC Foundation. “We are thrilled that Geoff has decided to turn his considerable talents and strong voice toward issues surrounding access to education.”

Green will officially start his new position at the SBCC Foundation in February, allowing a three-month transition period at The Fund for Santa Barbara.

“Thanks to Geoff’s leadership, the Fund for Santa Barbara is in a strong position to continue its work in the community,” said Geoff Slaff, board president of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

"Geoff's fine work with The Fund for Santa Barbara is evidence of the caliber and quality of his leadership and the magnitude of his commitment to social change, the common good, and our community,” said Lori Gaskin, president of Santa Barbara City College. “This aligns so well with the mission of the SBCC Foundation and our collective focus on providing higher education opportunities to all. The college joins the foundation in warmly welcoming Geoff to his new role."

“Education is the key to advancing both individual achievement and social change,” Green said. “It can provide a road out of poverty, be a gateway to engagement in critical issues, and offer the tools for all members of our community to lead the lives to which they aspire.”

— Jessica Tade is the marketing director for the SBCC Foundation.