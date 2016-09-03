Geoffrey R. Johnson of Santa Barbara, 1936-2016

Posted on September 3, 2016 | 7:58 p.m.

Source: Johnson Family

Geoffrey R. Johnson passed away on July 26, 2016, in Santa Barbara, California, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania, on June 30, 1936, the only child of Anna Rose and Milburn Johnson. He attended Wilkinsburg High School and graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with honors.

Directly out of college, North American Aviation hired him to work in the simulation laboratory. He developed software for flight testing of early space programs. He knew many of the test pilots who flew the X-15 and other newly developed planes.

At NAA, he met his future wife, Patricia, and they were married in 1960. He worked at Raytheon in Orange County until moving to Santa Barbara in 1969. Jeff and fellow co-workers Bob Danford and John Foondle founded Acroamatics in Santa Barbara in 1971. Originally located in what is now known as Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, the company is still in existence after 45 years.

Aside from his family, he loved backpacking and travel, especially to Australia and Hawaii. He would recite poetry with just a bit of encouragement, and often could be found humming classical music. He shared his love of reading, literature, theater and the outdoors with his wife, children and grandchildren. Geoffrey inspired all of us and enriched our lives.

He is survived by his four children, Michael (Patrice) of Chico, Kristin (Brian) of Vandenberg, Marc (Wendy) and Kevin (Tina) of Portland, Oregon. He was extremely proud of his nine grandchildren, Rye, Mackenzie, Nicole, Kevin, Charlotte, Zoe, Tyler, Griffin and Christopher. Recently there have been four new great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2016, at the chapel at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive, with a reception to follow for family and friends from noon to 3 p.m.