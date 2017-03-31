Geoffrey W. Chase New Provost at CSU Channel Islands

CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) has appointed Geoffrey W. Chase, to the position of provost. Chase is currently a vice president at the WASC Senior College and University Commission. He will assume his duties at CSUCI in July.

Chase brings 36 years of academic experience to CSUCI. Prior to joining WSCUC, he served as the dean of Undergraduate Studies at San Diego State University, a professor at Miami University of Ohio and a faculty member and associate provost at Northern Arizona University.

During his tenure at SDSU, Chase was part of a leadership team that helped the school increase its graduation rates, while also expanding student diversity and erasing the achievement gap between majority and underrepresented minority students.

During that time, SDSU also became a nationally designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI). CSUCI is also a HSI.

Chase is experienced in building partnerships across university divisions, working collaboratively with diverse faculty and staff, and building community support.

He has a strong commitment to community engagement and sustainability and was a founding board member for the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

He holds a bachelor of arts in English from Ohio Wesleyan University, a master of arts in Education/English from Miami University, a master of arts in English from Boston College and a Ph.D. in 20th Century American and British Literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Chase to CSUCI,” said President Erika D. Beck. “He has an impressive track record of increasing graduation rates, supporting faculty development initiatives and enhancing the quality of academic programs.”

“It is a privilege and an honor to join CSU Channel Islands as provost,” Chase said. “I look forward to working with President Beck, faculty and staff to contribute to what is already a vibrant university.”

— Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands.