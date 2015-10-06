Geographer Jim Marston Joins Jodi House Board of Directors

Advice

Jim Marston, Ph.D., has joined the board of directors of the Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara.

Dr. Marston is an affiliate scientist at the Smith Kettlewell Eye Research Institute in San Francisco and assistant project scientist in the Department of Geography and the Institute for Social, Behavioral and Economic Research at UC Santa Barbara.

Additionally, he serves as treasurer on the board of directors at the Independent Living Resource Center, Santa Barbara.

He earned a Ph.D. in Geography with an emphasis on Cognitive Science from UCSB, a master's in environmental and urban geography from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a bachelor's in sociology with a history minor, from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

An active member in local community and international organizations, Dr. Marston is a leader in developing innovative initiatives that impact public policy.

He is a member of the Accessible Transportation and Mobility Committee and Transportation Research Board of the National Academies.

Dr. Marston has received numerous awards and honors for academic research and publications. Click here to learn more about his research papers.

Jodi House is a community-based nonprofit serving survivors of stroke, aneurysm, traumatic and acquired brain injuries; their families, caregivers, friends, volunteers and the community at large.

— Eryn Eckert, Ph.D., is the executive director of the Jodi House.