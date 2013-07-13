George Avedis Semerdjian of Santa Barbara, 1927-2013

Posted on July 13, 2013 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Semerdjian Family

George Avedis Semerdjian passed away July 8, 2013.

Born on July 14, 1927, in Palestine Jordan, George moved to United States in 1949 to attend school in Washington, D.C. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and, after his basic training, he was deployed as a translator to Germany. During his time in the Army, George made time to visit his family in Palestine and in Syria.

After his tour of duty ended, he came back to United States and moved to Los Angeles, where his eldest brother lived. In Los Angeles, George worked as a machinist/tool maker for Lockheed Aircraft Company in Burbank. He was proud of his achievements and was honored to have worked on the L-1011 wide-body commercial jet project.

After retiring from Lockheed, George moved to New South Wales, Australia, to be with his sister and family. George loved Australia and also loved California, and for the next 20 years, he split his time between both. California was home to George; in the later part of his life he made Santa Barbara his home.

George passed away peacefully in the hospital early Monday morning, July 8, 2013. He will be missed.

His funeral service will be held at noon Monday, July 15, 2013, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery Chapel, 901 Channel Drive, with burial to follow in the cemetery.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.