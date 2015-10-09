George David Johnson of Santa Maria, 1925-2015

Posted on October 9, 2015 | 8:34 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

On Oct. 1, 2015, George David Johnson had a tee time in eternity.

He was born to Helen and Claude Johnson on June 7, 1925, in Stevensville, a small farming community in Montana.

Growing up on the farm during the Great Depression with a sister and two brothers, there were always chores to do and cows to milk before going to grade school each day.

He developed a great work ethic and valued the simple things in life.

The U.S. Navy called before the end of his senior year of high school, and during World War II, George served as a deep sea diver.

After completing his service to our country, he returned to Montana where he married Carolyn Morrison. They recently celebrated their 66th anniversary.

George and Carolyn raised four children, Alana, Mardi, Brad and Maria. They have been blessed with eight grandchildren; Joshua White, Andrea Keblesh, Bryan and Tyson Alexander, James Johnson, Colleen, Logan and Luke Allen, and twelve great-grandchildren.

George owned a gas station in the early 1950s, working with his brother and his wife Doug and Verle Johnson before starting a lifelong career with John Deere.

He managed a dealership in Hamilton, Mont., from 1958–1963 before moving the family to Arizona.

In 1969 he took an opportunity to partner with the Hiji & Nishimori Brothers to establish Cal-Coast Machinery, a new John Deere Dealership in Santa Maria.

George retired in 1991, after successfully building a respected business with an honest reputation.

George served on the local High Schools FFA advisory boards and became an honorary FFA member.

In 1988 he was selected the first Agri-Business Man of the Year for Santa Barbara County, and that same year he was elected president of the Far West Equipment Dealer’s Association.

He was actively involved in his church.

Upon retirement, George and Carolyn moved to Prescott, Ariz., for 15 years before returning to Santa Maria in 2008.

He golfed several times a week at the Santa Maria Country Club, honed his skills on the wood lathe and enjoyed family time. He even managed a few Montana trips to fish the trout streams of his youth.

Although his legacy lives on, he will be greatly missed. God has truly blessed his life and those lives he touched.

He was preceded in death by sister Vera Dowdy and brother Norm Johnson.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, at the First Christian Church of Santa Maria. A reception will immediately follow at Cal-Coast Machinery at 617 S. Blosser Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Intermountain Children’s Home, 500 S. Lamborn St.,Helena, MT 59601 or the charity of your choice.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.