George Fox Sweeps Westmont Collegiate Classic

Track & Field

George Fox (Ore.) claimed first place in both the men's and women's team scoring at the fifth Westmont College Classic track and field meet on Saturday.

In the women's competition, George Fox tallied 169.5 points to Westmont's 130.5, while the Bruins outpaced the Warriors 117-100 in the men's meet.

Several Warriors met the qualifying standards for events at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championship that will be held in May. Among them was Sydney Marr who not only won the women's hammer throw with an automatic qualifying mark of 54.73 meters (179-6), but also established a new Westmont record in the process. Marr eclipsed the Westmont record she established last month when she threw for 52.17 meters (171-2). Marr won All-American honors earlier this month at the NAIA Indoor National Championships.

Emily Parks also earned a trip to the national championship, winning the women's 400 meter hurdles in a time of 62.26 seconds. Her time was more than a second faster than the automatic qualification standard. Parks finished third in the event at the 2018 Outdoor National Championships to claim her third of four All-American honors.

Chena Underhill cleared 3.66 meters (12-0) in the women's pole vault to win the event and earn an automatic qualification. Dana Nemitz tied for second in the event with a 3.50 meter vault (11-5.75), securing a provisional qualification mark. Both Nemitz and Underhill earned their third pole vault All-American titles earlier this month at the Indoor National Championships.

In the men's events, Seth Wilmoth cleared 4.75 meters (15-7), matching the automatic qualifying standard. Wilmoth is a two-time pole vault All-American and won the national championship at the Indoor National Championships three weeks ago when he cleared a school-record 5.05 meters (16-6.75).

Wilmoth finished second in today's meet to Luigi Colella of Fiamme Gialle Nike. The 23-year-old, who represents Italy and trains in California, broke his own stadium record set three-years ago by clearing 5.21 meters (17-1).

Westmont's Pedro Perez Espino earned a provisional qualification time in the men's 400 meter hurdles by taking first place with a time of 54.53 seconds. The junior earned his first All-American honors this month as part of the men's distance medley relay team at the Indoor National Championships.

The men's 4 x 800 meter relay team of Jason Peterson, William Warner, Michael Oldach and Patrick Malberg also recorded a provisional qualification time, finishing the relay event in a winning time of 7:47.74.

The Warriors will seek to add more national qualifiers when they compete at two locations next weekend – the UC San Diego Collegiate Open and the Titus and Ely Invitational at Concordia.