George Goodall to Speak at Santa Barbara Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting Saturday

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. at State Street.

This month’s speaker, George Goodall, is a 25-year member of the local genealogical society. He will present a slideshow tracing his ancestry to the origins of man. Through genetic genealogy/DNA testing, he will map his ancestor’s path from central Africa to the Mediterranean Sea. Then he’ll take you to France and Great Britain for the last 1,000 years of records for the path to California.

Goodall is a fourth-generation Southern Californian and has been a South Coast resident since 1951. After four years in the Army Engineers during World War II, he graduated from UCLA in 1947 in Subtropical Horticulture.

He worked for UC Santa Barbara as a farm adviser, specializing in avocados, citrus, walnuts and wine grapes, and as a field researcher and adult educator throughout the tri-county area. He has also done considerable agricultural consulting in the Mediterranean and Latin American regions.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry and Computer Genealogy and at 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program starts at 10:30 a.m.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.