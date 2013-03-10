Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

George Goodall to Speak at Santa Barbara Genealogical Society Monthly Meeting Saturday

By Glenn Avolio for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society | March 10, 2013 | 5:40 p.m.

George Goodall (Vista del Monte file photo)
George Goodall (Vista del Monte file photo)

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly general meeting from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave. at State Street.

This month’s speaker, George Goodall, is a 25-year member of the local genealogical society. He will present a slideshow tracing his ancestry to the origins of man. Through genetic genealogy/DNA testing, he will map his ancestor’s path from central Africa to the Mediterranean Sea. Then he’ll take you to France and Great Britain for the last 1,000 years of records for the path to California.

Goodall is a fourth-generation Southern Californian and has been a South Coast resident since 1951. After four years in the Army Engineers during World War II, he graduated from UCLA in 1947 in Subtropical Horticulture.

He worked for UC Santa Barbara as a farm adviser, specializing in avocados, citrus, walnuts and wine grapes, and as a field researcher and adult educator throughout the tri-county area. He has also done considerable agricultural consulting in the Mediterranean and Latin American regions.

Special interest groups meet at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for Beginning Genealogy, German Ancestry and Computer Genealogy and at 9 a.m. for JewishGen. The featured program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful presentation.

Click here for a calendar of genealogical events, or click here for more information about the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

— Glenn Avolio is publicity chairman for the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 