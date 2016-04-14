George Kuesis Has Strong Meet in San Marcos Win Over Buena

Swimming

George Kuesis had a strong meet for San Marcos, winning two individual events and anchoring a victorious relay team in a 100-70 dual meet swimming win over Buena on Thursday.

The UC Davis-bound Kuesis won the 200 free (1:53.40), 100 back (59.86) and brought home the 200 medley relay team (1:33.35). The other team members were Matt Mills, Jack Corbin and Spencer Wood.

Tristan Depew captured the 200 IM for the Royals in 2:07.82 and Sean Aspey won the 500 free in 5:00.38.

San Marcos is 2-0 in league meets and 3-1 overall.

