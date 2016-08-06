George Luis Luna of Santa Maria

Posted on August 6, 2016 | 3:04 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

George Luis Luna, 63, of Santa Maria passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016.

George was born and raised in Santa Maria, attending Joe Nightingale Elementary, El Camino Jr. High and Santa Maria High schools.

George began working as a general laborer at a very young age. He went on to work for Driscoll’s Farms, where he later became a foreman.

Not long after, at the young age of 30, George was unfortunately diagnosed with end-stage renal disease. He battled through two kidney transplants and numerous bouts of dialysis.

George’s hobbies and interests included running (in his younger years), fishing, playing horseshoes, watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers play football and spending time with his friends and family.

George is survived by his wife of 43 years, Blanca Luna; his two daughters, Jeanette Luna-Cantu (Lee) and Nicole Luna (Nicholas); and his three grandchildren, Jaylee Cantu, Jordyn Thomas and Taylor Cantu. He is also survived by his sister, Ida Ramirez, and numerous nieces and nephews.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Manuel Luna; brother, Manuel Luna Jr and Sister, Mary Navarro.

A rosary service will be offered at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at the Chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in Santa Maria, followed by burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.