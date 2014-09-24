George Miles III of Santa Barbara, 1933-2014

Posted on September 24, 2014 | 10:05 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

On Sept. 21, 2014, after 81 earthly years while surrounded by his family, George Winfield Miles III succumbed peacefully after a short bout with cancer.

Born June 2, 1933, in New Castle, Penn., he was one of three boys. George and his brothers, Harold and Richard, all proudly served their country. George was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, completing his service in 1961.

George graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in accounting. His first position was with Litton Industries in Los Angeles, and later he relocated to Santa Barbara for a position at the Santa Barbara Research Center, where he stayed for 30 years.

In 1985, George married Beatrice Gonzales, with whom he enjoyed 29 years of marriage with her and his extended family. After retiring, George and Bea spent time traveling and experiencing many of the world's wonders. George was happiest when he was spending time with his big family and many grandchildren.

A close friend, Bruce Schumikowski, in an email to Bea correctly described George as "a quiet unassuming man, who loved the game of golf, bowling, Ohio State and baseball trivia." George was an avid sports fan, especially for the Buckeyes during college football season. His own achievements included two "perfect" bowling games at San Marcos Lanes.

We will never forget his routine that included his morning walks on Shoreline Drive, afternoon naps in his chair and watching evening TV sporting events. Tuesdays and Saturdays were spent golfing with his longtime friends at the Community Golf Course and were a highlight of his retirement.

George never lost his subtle sense of humor. When he was hospitalized earlier, his radiologist therapist asked if he knew who the president was. George quickly replied, "Ron Werft." The radiologist looked at George with a puzzled look. George explained, "Ron Werft is the president of Cottage Hospital." George went on say that he had learned that on the hospital video he watched in his room the prior evening. He further added that the president of the United States was "Obama."

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the medical staff at Cottage Hospital who made George's transition as peaceful and comfortable as possible. We will forever be grateful.

George is survived by his wife, Beatrice; his children, Eric and Susan; as well as his many step-children and grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Raphael's Church in Goleta at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 26. A private graveside service will follow for the immediate family. A reception for everyone will be at Mulligan's Café at 12:45 p.m.

