Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 5:20 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

George Runner: California Government Has More Than Enough of Your Dollars

By George Runner | February 10, 2015 | 2:36 p.m.

After years of debt, deficits and budget cuts, it may come as a surprise to learn that our state government is flush with cash. But you wouldn’t know it by the talk of tax increases coming out of Sacramento.

George Runner
George Runner

First the facts:

» 1. California is outspending other states — As the Sacramento Bee’s Dan Walters recently reported, census data shows California state spending jumped 7.5 percent last fiscal year and is well above average when compared to other states.

» 2. The governor’s proposed budget is huge — In January, Gov. Jerry Brown unveiled a $113 billion budget proposal, the largest ever in California history. If there’s any criticism of the governor’s budget so far, it’s that he is underestimating revenues. The Legislative Analyst’s Office recently reported that current fiscal year revenues alone will exceed the governor’s forecast by $1 billion to $2 billion or more.

» 3. California taxes are really, really high — Californians pay some of the highest income, sales and gas taxes in the nation. According to the Tax Foundation, many small businesses face top marginal tax rates of 51.9 percent — the highest in the nation.

But in California, facts like these never get between liberal politicians and their need to spend more of your tax dollars. Already this year they’ve implemented or introduced at least three schemes to get more of those dollars. And it’s only February!

» On Jan. 1, the governor and his Air Resources Board appointees quietly imposed a hidden gas tax (currently 10 to 15 cents but could go higher) to help fund California’s bullet train and other so-called anti-global warming efforts. Falling gas prices helped mask the tax increase, but the gap between California’s gas prices and the rest of the nation has grown.

» On Jan. 12, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, released a tax hike plan that would impose a massive $10 billion tax on services like bank transactions, haircuts, movie tickets and everything in between. When asked about the senator’s proposed tax hike, Gov. Brown said, “If you tell people that their Pilates class will be taxed at 8.5 percent, they may not be as yoga-happy as they were before."

» On Feb. 4, Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, unveiled a plan to impose a new $1.8 billion “Road User Charge” on drivers to help pay for road improvements. California drivers would be forced to pay $52 or so annually on top of the taxes and fees they already pay. There’s no question that California’s roads need help, but the speaker seems to miss the fact that Californians already pay plenty to support our roads and highways.

And this list doesn’t even include ongoing efforts to gut Proposition 13 tax protections for homeowners, raise taxes on soda purchases and impose a mileage-based tax on California drivers.

Lawmakers are quick to propose new taxes and fees, but they’re slow to eliminate old taxes — including those that are proven failures or no longer needed.

Almost since the day California voters first approved Proposition 30, Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson and others have been calling for these temporary taxes to be extended or made permanent. Either approach would impose a multibillion-dollar tax increase on Californians from all walks of life. Rather than further sap California’s sluggish recovery — California has the second highest unemployment rate in the country — these temporary taxes must be phased out as promised.

And let’s not forget that during difficult budget times in 2011, the governor and Legislature imposed a controversial “Fire Prevention Fee” on rural Californians, including many seniors on fixed incomes. This “fee,” which is really an illegal tax, has been a nightmare for both the state and homeowners. Rather than admit the mistake and repeal this bad law, the state is attempting to stall a class action lawsuit that I strongly support and expect will ultimately prevail in court.

Tax-and-spend politicians always push for more spending, taxes and regulations that rob us of freedom and jobs. They’ll do their best to convince you, the California taxpayer, that you just aren’t paying enough tax because they believe if each taxpayer paid just a little bit more, California could finally solve its problems.

Don’t fall for the lie. Sacramento does not have a revenue problem, it has a spending addiction. There’s plenty of money — just not enough to fund the endless spending appetite of tax-and-spend politicians.

George Runner represents more than 9 million Californians as a taxpayer advocate and elected member of the California Board of Equalization. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 