Posted on September 26, 2013 | 1:24 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

George Shizuo Takeyasu was born April 18, 1928, and died September 18, 2013. A private family service will be held.

Memorial donations may be made in George's memory to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

Arrangements are by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.