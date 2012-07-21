George W. Richardson, 1943-2012

Posted on July 21, 2012 | 12:00 p.m.

Source: Mike Bishop

George W. Richardson passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 12 of natural causes. He was 69.

Born in La Jolla to Mabel and Reggie Richardson on March 1, 1943, George grew up in La Jolla and moved to Santa Barbara in 1967.

An avid sportsman, George was a member of the Santa Barbara 4wd Club, Pismo State Beach Dune Patrol and was an active member of the Vegas Valley Four Wheelers, Nevada Backroaders and a life member of the BlueRibbon Coalition.

George was a good friend of Carey Stanton, the owner of most of Santa Cruz Island, where he set up ham radio relays on the island. George loved to “free dive” for abalone and camp on the island.

There are many, many friends in Santa Barbara who were touched by his good humor, endless capacity for remembering great jokes and his help with all things radio. He was the CB and ham radio go-to guy in the 1970s and ‘80s. George could have been a candidate for the “Most interesting Man the World” contest!!

George leaves behind a son, David, of Las Vegas and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and former wife Ellen Richardson of Santa Barbara.

No services are planned.

— Mike Bishop is a family friend.