Friday, August 31 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Georgia Man Charged in County Court for Double-Fatal Crash in 2016 Near Vandenberg AFB

Santa Barbara County files charges for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI causing injury in crash that killed Ruben and Bertha Betancourt, of Lompoc

memorial Click to view larger
A Georgia man has been charged in the 2016 fatal crash that killed a Lompoc couple, Ruben and Bertha Betancourt, on Santa Lucia Canyon Road in 2016. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 1:54 p.m. | August 31, 2018 | 9:55 a.m.

A Georgia man accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a Lompoc couple near Vandenberg Air Force Base in 2016 now faces felony charges in Santa Barbara County. 

Weeks after the federal case was dismissed, Shaquille Lindsey, 25, of Covington, Georgia, has been charged in Santa Barbara County Superior Court with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one felony count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury. He also faces criminal enhancements for causing great bodily injury, according to the court complaint.

The allegations stem from an Aug. 28, 2016 head-on collision that killed Ruben Betancourt, 51, and Bertha Betancourt, 58, on Santa Lucia Canyon Road. A son, Juan Betancourt, was also in the vehicle and was injured in the crash.

Lindsey, a former airman who had returned to the Central Coast to celebrate his birthday after being discharged from the Air Force for marijuana use, is accused of speeding and crossing over the double yellow lines when his rental car slammed into the Betancourts' vehicle, according to authorities.

He also was accused of using his cellphone with the federal indictment citing two witnesses who saw Lindsey post photographs or videos of himself driving moments before the fatal crash. 

While the posted speed limit is 45 mph, Lindsey was driving 60 mph and accelerated to 63 mph at the time of the crash, court filings said.

Officials at Vandenberg insisted on leading the investigation, saying it occurred in their jurisdiction.

Members of the public traveling to and from the Lompoc Valley regularly use the two-lane Santa Lucia Road, which runs in front of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex.

In June 2017, a federal grand jury indicted Lindsey and the case began making its way through the federal court system. 

two people
Lompoc couple Ruben Betancourt, 51, and Bertha Betancourt, 58,  (Contributed photo)

During subsequent proceedings in federal court, some of which happened just weeks before the trial was set to start, authorities determined an incorrect boundary marker for Vandenberg’s boundaries meant the collision had actually occurred within Santa Barbara County jurisdiction. 

In July, a federal court dismissed the case, saying it had been filed in the wrong jurisdiction. 

Local prosecutors were alerted in June about the jurisdictional issues in the federal case, kicking off new discussions about trying Lindsey in Santa Barbara County, Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola said.

“It was just a process of evaluating what was already a federal case ready for trial and making sure we received all the information that the feds had to offer and figuring out how we were going to prosecute it, Nicola said Friday.

The state charges filed Friday against Lindsey are similar to those from the federal grand jury indictment and were based on evidence to support prosecution of the allegations.

In a unique twist, District Attorney Joyce Dudley recently appointed two Assistant United States Attorneys, Joanna Curtis and Julian André, as special deputy district attorneys to continue handling this matter as a state court prosecution, she said Friday. She traveled to Los Angeles to swear in the two federal attorneys.

"It was the first time their office had ever done it, and the first time we'd ever done it," Dudley said.

Andre and Curtis served as prosecutors for the case as it made its way through the federal court system making them familiar with the circumstances.

Authorities have been in contact with the Betancourt family, who have declined to comment to Noozhawk. 

"I know the two special deputy DAs that we swore in earlier this week have been in close contact with them from the very beginning and we would like that to continue," Nicola said. "I know they have been apprised of what has been going and they've, I think, been waiting for today."

Lindsey, who remains out of jail, is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 18 in the Lompoc Superior Court.

Even during the federal prosecution, Lindsey was free from custody under the agreement he travel to California for the hearings. 

 

“We do have assurances that he will appear,” Nicola said. 

If convicted of the charges Lindsey could be sentenced to between 16 to 19 years in state prison, Nicola said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

crash scene Click to view larger
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash Aug. 28, 2016 on Santa Lucia Canyon Road near Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 