Georgia Man Enters Not Guilty Plea for Charges in Crash That Killed Lompoc Couple

The Aug. 28, 2016 collision on Santa Lucia Canyon Road killed Ruben Betancourt, 51, and Bertha Betancourt, 58

people in court Click to view larger
Georgia resident Shaquille Lindsey, right, appears in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc and enters a not guilty plea to charges stemming from a double-fatal crash on Santa Lucia Canyon Road in August 2016.  (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 18, 2018 | 5:10 p.m.

A Georgia man pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court early Tuesday morning to charges related to a double-fatal crash that killed a Lompoc father and mother two years ago. 

The attorney for Shaquille Lindsey, 25, entered his not guilty plea and denial of allegations before Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca in the Lompoc courtroom.

Lindsey has been charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one felony count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury. He also faces criminal enhancements for causing great bodily injury, according to the court complaint.

The allegations stem from an Aug. 28, 2016 head-on collision that killed Ruben Betancourt, 51, and Bertha Betancourt, 58, on Santa Lucia Canyon Road. A son, Juan Betancourt, was also in the vehicle and was injured in the crash.

Lindsey, a former airman who had returned to the Central Coast to celebrate his birthday after being discharged from the Air Force for marijuana use, is accused of speeding and crossing over the double yellow lines when his rental car slammed into the Betancourts' vehicle on a Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to the federal indictment, Lindsey was also acussed of using his cellphone, with two witnesses cited who said they saw Lindsey post photographs or videos of himself driving moments before the fatal crash. 

Tuesday marked Lindsey’s first appearance in a Santa Barbara County courtroom since the case initially was filed in federal court. 

Earlier this summer, Lindsey’s federal public defenders contended that an incorrect marker for Vandenberg Air Force Base’s boundaries meant the collision had actually occurred within Santa Barbara County jurisdiction, and not base property.

The federal judge dismissed the case saying it had been filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

Weeks later, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges in Superior Court and took the unusual step of appointing Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joanna Curtis and Julian André to continue prosecuting the case.

André appeared in court Tuesday morning alongside the county's Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola.

For Tuesday’s hearing, Lindsey was represented by Santa Barbara-based attorney Kenneth Hamilton. Additionally, the defense sought to have Lindsey’s mother, Stephanie Lindsey, a Georgia-based attorney, granted limited permission to practice law in California for the case.

Lindsey was released on his own recognizance and also signed paperwork allowing his attorney to appear on his behalf at the next hearing.

Family members and friends of the Betancourt family attended the hearing Tuesday, getting to see for the first time in court the man accused of killing Bertha and Ruben Betancourt.

The case will return to court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 23 when the attorneys and judge may set a date for the preliminary hearing. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at

