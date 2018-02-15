Georgia Ransone Keys Santa Barbara CIF Win at Murrieta Valley

Georgia Ransone played lockdown defense against Murrieta Valley's center and supplied three goals on offense to spark the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to an 8-3 victory in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs on Thursday.

After winning wild-card match at Troy and topping Murrieta Valley on the road, the Dons come home to play Schurr in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Grace Raisin gave Murrieta Valley fits as she earned five ejections, had three steals and dished out three assists.

Goalie Faith Tedesco turned in another strong playoff performance, coming with 15 saves.