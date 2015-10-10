Georgia’s Smokehouse BBQ Business Up for Sale

Advice

The Georgia’s Smokehouse Gourmet BBQ food truck business is up for sale. After three successful years, owners Alissa and Brian Parks, want to spend more time with each other and their now 1-year-old son.

“Two trucks and a busy calendar of events and catering jobs has me spend way more time away from my family than I want to,” Brian said when asked why they were selling.

Originally, the couple worked on the business together, with Alissa taking on the sales, marketing and social media aspects of the operation while also working the line of eager customers outside the truck during their stops.

The birth of their son quickly put a stop to that. Alissa realized it would be too much to juggle all of her competing interests as a new mom and a businesswoman.

“I felt I needed to focus all my energy on the baby and on my husband, and just didn’t have anything left for the business,” she said.

As Brian’s responsibilities increased, his ability to spend quality time with his family decreased.

“It just stopped being as much fun,” he said. “I love the trucks but I love my family more.

“We have put a lot into the business and have a great reputation. I think it deserves to continue, so we are looking for a buyer with the energy and enthusiasm to take it forward.

“It really is a unique opportunity for someone to take on an established food truck business with a proven formula,” he added.

When asked about his plans for the future, Brian responded confidently, “I have executive chef experience in a wide range of restaurant environments. I have fine dining, catering, hotel and consulting experience. I’m sure I’ll find something that will let me enjoy my family as well.”

The sale is being handled by Matt Olufs, business broker at Compass First. He can be contacted at 805.886.2919.

— Glenn Avolio represents Georgia’s Smokehouse Gourmet BBQ.