Business

Georgia’s Smokehouse Introduces Bottled Sauces, Rubs

By Glenn Avolio for Georgia’s Smokehouse | April 9, 2014 | 7:48 a.m.

Georgia’s Smokehouse has introduced bottled sauces and rubs to celebrate its first anniversary.

Georgia's Smokehouse
Georgia's Smokehouse now offers take-home bottles of its barbecue sauce. (Georgia's Smokehouse photo)

Chef Brian and Alissa Parks introduced their gourmet barbecue food truck to the Central Coast area in March 2013, to critical acclaim. In addition to numerous regular lunch and dinner stops around the area, Georgia’s also does catering, family-style dinners delivered to your door and special events.

Some of those special events have included The Brawling Betties Roller Derby, the Santa Barbara Wine Festival, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and celebrity birthday parties. Recently they were asked to take over the catering at the Earl Warren Showgrounds for several events.

Demand has been so high, in fact, that they opened up a second truck after six months and increased their staff to seven employees.

While success has kept them very busy, they still find time to give back to the community, supporting several nonprofit events, school open houses and carnivals, and they are an active participant in the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Georgia’s Smokehouse celebrates its first anniversary by introducing a line of bottled sauces. Customers have been clamoring for Georgia’s special sauces to take with them and use at home. Georgia aims to please and has agreed to allow her secret recipes to be prepared in small batches and made available at several fine local establishments such as Tri-County Produce, Il Fustino, Isabelle Gourmet Foods, Lane Farms, Pierre LaFond and Santa Barbara Gift baskets among others.

You can also find these delicious condiments for purchase on the truck along with Georgia’s T-shirts.

To track Georgia’s daily stops or to get more info on Georgia’s catering and family style delivery, click here or connect with it on Facebook, Twitter @georgiastruck and Instagram @georgiastruck.

— Glenn Avolio represents Georgia’s Smokehouse.

