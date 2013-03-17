Georgia’s Smokehouse Minds Its ‘Q as Santa Barbara’s Newest Food Truck

(Georgia's Smokehouse video)

Georgia’s Smokehouse debuted in Santa Barbara last week, serving up gourmet barbecue at Earl Warren Showgrounds. While the the Brawlin’ Betties were doing their roller-derby thing and crowds were cheering for girlie action on skates, Georgia’s rolled out its own version of saucy, sweet and spicy action on wheels.

Crowds lined up to check out Santa Barbara’s newest food truck, and Georgia’s did not disappoint, offering satisfying comfort food with gourmet flair. Delicious barbecue ribs that fall off the bone and have just the right amount of heat to be sassy and fantastic pulled pork that will bring you right back to those lazy Memphis backyard barbecues with mom and dad and all the cousins. Burgers hit the spot, served on a fresh brioche bun with all the trimmings and a range of extras that will have you trying new versions each time you order. And hush my mouth but the hush puppies are simply yummy, perfect two bite pieces of corn batter with a cheesy, bacony surprise. Don’t even get me started on the Mac-n-Cheese — just like mom used to make with rich thick cheese and a crunchy top. Now I’m hungry again!

The Truck continued to gain momentum throughout the last couple of weeks with well-attended lunch stops at Jordano’s on Ekwill Street in Goleta, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Mentor Corp. off Hollister Avenue, as well as stops in Goleta on Castilian Drive, at Yardi Systems in Old Town and at Channel Technologies on Ward Drive.

The latest stop was at the Edible Santa Barbara event Friday night in front of Carr Winery and Telegraph Brewing at 414 N. Salsipuedes St., where a steady crowd was delighted with the unusual and tasty offerings including an off-the-menu special of fried picked string beans courtesy of Brad at Pacific Pickleworks. And, if you happen to be a vegetarian, don’t go running from the truck, just say “Hippy style” and you’ll be introduced to a veggie menu for a no-meat treat.

Chef Brian Parks, formerly executive chef of Coast Restaurant at the Canary Hotel, has the cooking credentials and professional training to serve haute cuisine with the best; he also has a passion for comfort food and the smoky, spicy-sweet flavors that make simple food memorable. He and his wife, Alissa, who has years of restaurant experience and trained at SBCC Hospitality program, decided to make their dream a reality and have been working on the details for the past year. The preparation shows in all the details. The truck, designed by Sidekick Creative, is stunning in matte black with lots of red detail and eye-catching graphics. Georgia, who is prominently displayed, represents that sweet Southern country girl serving up the ‘Q, — saucy enough to keep you interested but sweet enough to be welcome at your family gathering.

While it’s not always easy to catch up with a restaurant that is often in motion, Georgia’s Smokehouse is using all manner of social media to keep you connected so you can get your next barbecue fix with all the fixin’s. A calendar is available online with all their stops and special events. Look for them online at georgias-smokehouse.com, Facebook at Georgias.Smokehouse.Truck (or just type in Georgia’s Smokehouse), and on Twitter at @georgiastruck, or call 805.845.4854. They also do catering and can bring their kitchen right to your door.

— Glenn Avolio represents Georgia’s Smokehouse.