Georgia’s Smokehouse Owner Looking to Sell Santa Barbara Food Truck Business

Advice

Decision comes as the city of Santa Barbara contemplates new street vending rules

If someone is looking to buy an already established food truck business, Brian Parks has got a deal for you.

After spending three years cultivating the Georgia’s Smokehouse Gourmet BBQ food truck and catering brand — expanding with a second truck a year ago — Parks is selling the business so he can spend more time with his family.

A hectic calendar of stops for lunches, weddings and specials events has kept Parks away from his 1-year-old son and wife, Alissa, who helped Parks launch one of the area’s most popular food trucks in 2013.

The timing is a bit awkward, however, considering the last time most residents might’ve seen Parks was at a Santa Barbara City Council meeting in September expressing concern over proposed regulations for food trucks operating on city streets.

Parks insists his decision to sell is unrelated — he’s just re-prioritizing.

“I am still working with the city to generate fair parking ordinances for food trucks and other mobile vendors,” he told Noozhawk. “I have confidence that it won't affect future food truck business or the sale of the company.”

The city plans to host a public workshop on amending its peddling and soliciting ordinance in the coming weeks to align with a recent court decision. As of now, food trucks aren’t even mentioned in city code.

An initial draft of rules from the City Attorney’s Office would limit street vendors to operating between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Vendors also wouldn’t be able to park on streets for more than an hour at a time, couldn’t be within 500 feet of K-12 schools (from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and couldn’t operate on certain streets in the business district to limit impacts on parking or traffic flow.

Parks said he wanted to be involved in the process and has since been communicating with City Attorney Ariel Calonne, who said he should know a date for the workshop by later this week.

Because his wife can no longer help with the food truck and catering business, Parks said he’s offering the reputable business up for a motivated buyer already in good position.

Georgia’s Smokehouse leases a commercial kitchen at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, which is also where the two food trucks are stored and charged up overnight in a location approved by the Santa Barbara County Health Department.

Parks, who has more than a decade of chef experience in a range of restaurant settings, hopes to stay in the business in some capacity — just not as a business owner right now.

“I enjoy the restaurant/hospitality industry and hope to be able to stay in Santa Barbara doing what I love,” Parks said.

Those interested in learning more can contact business broker Matt Olufs at Compass First by calling 805.886.2919.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.