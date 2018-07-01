Sunday, July 1 , 2018, 10:40 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Academy Faculty Plays Gamut, From Poulenc to Mozart

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | July 1, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The next concert of chamber music played by members of the Music Academy of the West's faculty and guest artists will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in the Lobero Theater.
 
The polyglot program includes:

François Poulenc's "Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano, FP43," 1926, played by Eugene Izotov, oboe; Dennis Michel, bassoon; and Natasha Kislenko, piano.

Krzysztof Penderecki's "Quartet for Clarinet and String Trio" (1993) with Martin Beaver, violin; Karen Dreyfus, viola; Alan Stepansky, cello; and Richie Hawley, clarinet.

Tom Johnson's "Failing: A Very Difficult Piece for String Bass" (1976) with Nico Abondolo on double bass.

Wolfgang Mozart's "Serenade No. 11 for Winds in Eb-Major, K. 375" (1781-82), played by Eugene Izotov, oboe; Richie Hawley, clarinet; Dennis Michel, bassoon; and Julie Landsman, horn. Each of the faculty members will be doubled by a fellow on the same instrument.
 
Poulenc's music remains a vivid presence on our concert programs when his fellow members of Le Groupe des Six (Germaine Tailleferre, Georges Auric, Louis Durey, Arthur Honegger, Darius Milhaud) have faded — except for Milhaud — almost to invisibility.

The reason is not far to seek: his music continues to give pleasure of a special kind, a unique blend of sophistication and naivité. The trio is frothy on the surface, solid underneath, and lovely all the way through.

If it makes any sense to speak of Penderecki having a "hit," then this quartet can certainly be so described. It was encored twice at its premiere, and has remained in demand ever since.

It is a bit mysterious, nevertheless. The work makes few concessions to harmonic comfort, but most of it is so soft-spoken that the dissonances more or less cancel each other out, and the overall effect is one of spirituality mixed with sadness.

It is often said, somewhat smugly, that this or that piece of music is "self-explanatory." (Indeed, it must be so.) It happens to be literally true of Johnson's "Failing."In fact, not only could we say that the explanation is part of the piece, it actually is.

If this makes no sense — and for those who haven't heard it, it won't — then rest assured, all will be revealed sometime during the performance.
 
Tickets to this concert cost $46, though the event may soon sell out. Music lovers of the never-say-die kind may make a last minute assault on the box office, and may find a few seats have been freed up. You certainly won't know if you don't try.

The Lobero box office is at 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; phone number, 805-963-0761; and online: https://events.musicacademy.org/whats-on/mozart-serenade/book/13801/.

The Festival Artists Series owes much to Linda and Michael Keston for their generous support.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

