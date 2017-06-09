Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:25 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Academy Festival Opens With Lowenthal and Takács Quartet

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | June 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The public appearances by the Music Academy fellows, faculty and guests of the 2017 Summer Festival begin with a masterclass in solo piano conducted by Jerome Lowenthal, 1 p.m. June 12 in Hahn Hall, on the Miraflores Campus, 1070 Fairway Road.

Opening day will be eventful, for the popular faculty ensemble, the Takács Quartet (Edward Dusinberre and Károly Schranz, violins; Geraldine Walther, viola; András Fejér, cello) will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. that same evening, also in Hahn Hall.

Over the years since I first met him, in 1985, I've never encountered Lowenthal without learning something, and having my thoughts clarified on some subject or other.

Himself a consummate artist on the keyboard, poetic and inspirational, he is also a brilliant practitioner of that hybrid artform — half recital; half-instruction — known as a masterclass.

A man of ironic, sometimes ascerbic, wit, in private, Lowenthal never scores off his charges when he is evaluating them in public. Tasteful, tactful, always insightful, he is the very embodiment of the Music Academy's mission. Long may he reign.

With their engaging personae and their dazzling musicianship, it was inevitable the Takács Quartet should become permanent fixtures of the Music Academy.

Their concert, which comes at the end of a quartet seminar, contains three works that have left indelible marks on the development of the ensemble's literature:

Josef Haydn's "String Quartet, Opus 20, No. 4 (1772);" Maurice Ravel's "String Quartet in F-Major (1902-1903);" and Ludwig Beethoven's "String Quartet No. 13 in Bb-Major, Opus 130 (1825)."

Of Haydn's 80-some string quartets, the six of Opus 20 have a fair claim to being a foundation document of western art music. You can practically hear the soul of Europe expanding and reaching out in their movements.

As with all of Haydn, there is no trace of posture or self-importance. Many commentators have found in Opus 20 reflections of the philosophy of Rousseau and Voltaire. It's possible, I suppose, but it is the music that matters.

Tickets to both events, especially the earlier one, are problematic, but it is always worth it to give the Academy a call at 969-8787, or to try working your way through their somewhat Byzantine website at musicacademy.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

