Gerald Carpenter: Academy Festival Orchestra to Take the Granada Stage

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 21, 2013 | 12:52 p.m.

Once again, we are invited to bear witness to a miracle: the annual resurrection of the Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra as a world-class ensemble from a group of brilliant young musicians, most of whom have never met each other before, let alone played a complicated score together under a single baton. Yet, as we shall see and hear at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Granada Theatre, it is a safely predictable miracle.

Larry Rachleff
Larry Rachleff

This year, as it has for the five years previous, the baton will be wielded by the popular Larry Rachleff, music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic and of Rice University’s Shepherd School Orchestras in Houston.

The program Maestro Rachleff has chosen to christen this year’s Festival Orchestra includes the Suite from Béla Bartók’s 1918 mime-play, The Wonderful Mandarin, Opus 19, Claude Debussy’s extended essay in descriptive musical prose, La mer (The Sea), and Maurice Ravel’s schizophrenic memoir of Vienna, La valse.

An interesting program, you will agree. It will certainly give our young virtuosos something to chew on — like tigers in the Bartók and the Ravel, more like grazing ungulates in the Debussy — and will make for a lively commencement exercise as they graduate into the big time.

Notwithstanding the fact that the two French composers are pillars of the Impressionist school, it is likely to be the work of the Hungarian, of a different school altogether, that makes the biggest impression on us. The last time I heard the Academy Orchestra play The Wonderful Mandarin, conducted by Lawrence Leighton Smith (as a “Guest Artist,” years after he had retired as the Academy Music director), it was one of the most exciting concert experiences I have ever had. I have no doubt that Rachleff and the reborn Festival Orchestra will deliver an equal measure of excitement and musical value.

Bartók wrote The Wonderful Mandarin between 1918 and 1924, and it was premiered Nov. 27, 1926, in Cologne, Germany. It was his third and last significant work for the stage. The first two, Bluebeard’s Castle (1911, 1918) and The Wooden Prince (1917), had gotten the composer in trouble, for one reason or another (mainly musical and political).

The Mandarin caused a scandal, too, but although it has a much more turbulent score than either of the earlier works, it was not a musical scandal but a social one. Audiences objected to the extreme sordidness of the story itself — a tale of three nogoodniks who use an attractive girl to lure men into their clutches to rob them. (Audiences also rejected Alban Berg’s Lulu on the same grounds — there’s no pleasing some people!) After a series of performances ending in noisy rows, Bartók withdrew the stage work and prepared an orchestral suite, using about two-thirds of the music of the mime-play. The suite was a hit from the first, and has been in the concert repertory ever since.

Tickets to the Festival Orchestra concert are $48, $38 and $15. They can be purchased by phone at 805.969.8787 or online by clicking here. Tickets are also available from the Granada box office at 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.

