Gerald Carpenter: Civil Rights Attorney, Activist Gloria Allred to Speak at Lobero

Two Santa Barbara organizations — Standing Together to End Sexual Assault and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers — are sponsoring an evening with high-profile attorney, feminist and civil rights activist Gloria Allred at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lobero Theatre.

For the past four decades, Allred has conducted her career as a civil rights attorney in the center of a media hurricane. While she has championed anyone whose civil rights have been threatened, she has been especially fierce on behalf of those who have been the victims of gender discrimination and those who have suffered sexual assault and/or abuse of power.

However controversial her methods have appeared to her opponents, Allred has been remarkably successful. The celebrity targets of her court actions have included O.J. Simpson, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Scott Petersen and Roman Polanski.

"I start every day," Allred says, "with the knowledge that helping people and fighting for justice is my duty and that nothing worthwhile comes without sacrifice, self-discipline and courage."

The sponsors of the event state: "The proceeds from this event will benefit STESA and SBWL. Two sponsorship packages to a limited number of people will provide an opportunity to meet Gloria Allred at a special reception and premium seating at the event. A photo opportunity will be available along with name recognition."

General admission and student tickets are also available. All tickets may be purchased directly through the Lobero Theatre box iffice at 33 E. Canon Perdido or by phone at 805.963.0761.

For more information about the event or donation opportunities, contact STESA Executive Director Elsa Granados at 805.963.6832 or [email protected].

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.