Gerald Carpenter: Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi Stages Trivial Wilde Play in ‘Earnest’

There are still two weekends (six performances) left of the Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi’s new production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest (1895), starring Austin Miller, Schafer Bourne, Katherine Bottoms, Katie Hume, Kathleen Sullivan, Genevieve Levin, Daniel Krause, Tyler Baker-Wilkinson and John Manahan.

The play is directed by John Dantona and produced by Jan Glasband. Among myriad other inducements to attend the play, there is the possibility of catching the performance on April Fool’s Day, surely the ideal occasion to surrender to the giddy delirium of this brilliant nonsense.

The synopsis provided by the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is succinct and reasonably accurate:

“Two young gentlemen living in 1890’s England have taken to bending the truth in order to put some excitement into their lives. Jack Worthing has invented a brother, Earnest, whom he uses as an excuse to leave his dull country life behind to visit the ravishing Gwendolyn.

“Algy Montcrieff decided to take the name ‘Earnest’ when visiting Worthing’s young and beautiful ward, Cecily at the country manor. Things start to go awry when they end up together in country and their deceptions are discovered — threatening to spoil their romantic pursuits.”

Algy and Jack are not interchangeable, however, even if they do end up with the same first name.

Jack’s deceptions are all relatively honorable. In the country, he has been serving, above reproach, as guardian of a very pretty niece named Cecily, and when he is up in town courting Gwendolyn, he has taken the name “Earnest” and painted a distinctly inaccurate picture of Cecily, simply to avoid awkwardness. He’s blameless, and may well be a virgin.

Algy is more of an ambivalent character: he clearly likes to cut loose, incognito, in the countryside on his Bunbury jaunts, but from what we see of him, he doesn’t seem up to more than a little mischief and indiscretion.

Wilde’s three previous hits — Lady Windermere’s Fan (1893), A Woman of No Importance (1893) and An Ideal Husband (1895) — were all arch witty and full of memorable lines, but, at the final curtain, some great social wrong has been righted, virtue has triumphed and the amoral cynics have been confounded.

No such Victorian conventions govern the universe encompassed by the three acts of The Importance of Being Earnest. The lighter-than-air personalities who glide and swirl through its precincts have as much moral weight as a sunbeam.

“What are your politics?” Lady Bracknell demands of Jack Worthing.

“I haven’t any,” he replies. “I’m a Liberal Unionist.” [Sometimes shortened to “Liberal” in American productions.]

That’s as near an approach to relevance as the play makes.

Indeed, this very lack of an uplifting moral message was a sticking point for some of the play’s first reviewers, who scolded Wilde for his irresponsibility. It didn’t hurt the box office at all, of course.

If he hadn’t gotten into such trouble (“Be as frank as you like,” Proust warned Gide, “Just never say ‘I’”), Wilde might have freed the British theater from the Ibsen spell and gotten very rich in the process: a kinder, gentler Theater of the Absurd. It was not to be.

Then again, some of Wilde’s funniest generalizations, which he usually puts in Algy’s mouth, can rub contemporary women the wrong way.

For instance, when Jack, with utterly unfounded optimism, predicts that “Cecily and Gwendolyn are perfectly certain to be extremely great friends. I’ll bet you anything you like that half an hour after they have met, they will be calling each other sister."

“Women only do that,” says Algy, “when they have called each other a lot of other things first.”

But a sure-fire hackle-raiser is Algy’s pronouncement that: “All women become like their mothers. That is their tragedy. No man does. That’s his.” (It’s the sort of line that, recalled in the car on the way home, can start a hell of a row.)

I spoke of Theater of the Absurd. Jack is as improbable a character as any in Beckett or Pinter. Found as baby in a handbag in the cloakroom of a railway station and raised in the country by vicar, he is now a young man of fashion with considerable wealth at his disposal and no sign of ever having worked for a living.

The two halves of that sentence don’t fit together. Nevertheless, he looks and sounds like he belongs, so we accept him.

Lady Bracknell, the imperious social high priestess and mother of the woman Jack loves feels her world tilting dangerously when Jack narrates his origins to her.

“Mr. Worthing,” she exclaims, “I confess I feel somewhat bewildered by what you have just told me. To be born, or at any rate bred, in a hand-bag, whether it had handles or not, seems to me to display a contempt for the ordinary decencies of family life that reminds one of the worst excesses of the French Revolution. And I presume you know what that unfortunate movement led to? As for the particular locality in which the hand-bag was found, a cloak-room at a railway station might serve to conceal a social indiscretion — has probably, indeed, been used for that purpose before now — but it could hardly be regarded as an assured basis for a recognised position in good society.”

The Importance of Being Earnest plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 25-6, April 1-2; and at 2 p.m. Sundays, March 27 and April 3 in the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center (3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley).

Tickets are $20 and $25 and can be purchased at the Cultural Arts Center box office, by phone at 805.583.7900 or online at www.simi-arts.org

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer.




