Gerald Carpenter: All Roads Lead South for ECM concert

UCSB’s Ensemble for Contemporary Music (ECM), under the messianic direction of Jeremy Haladyna, closes its 2016-17 season/academic year with a concert at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Lotte Lehmann Hall (campus).

For reasons both obvious and obscure, Haladyna has dubbed this The Concert that went South, based on a principle he has been meaning to apply to an ECM event for years, now seeming the right time.

The program includes:

Tristan Murail’s "Feuilles à travers les cloches, for Flute, Violin, Cello and Piano (1998);" Sofia Gubaidulina’s "In Croce (1979);" Donald Erb’s "The Rainbow Snake (1985);" Mikolaj Gorecki’s "Overture for String Quartet."

György Kurtag's "Six Pieces for Trombone and Piano (1999);" James MacMillan's A" Different World, for Violin and Piano (1995);" the last two movements of Jean Françaix’s "Quintette for Clarinet and Strings (1977)."

The "Final" from Jean Langlais's "Pièce for trumpet (or oboe or flute) and organ or piano or harpsichord (1971);" the premiere performance of a piece "for saxophones (soprano and alto) plus harpsichord" by composition grad student, Scott Perry; and Annick Helm's "Four Funny Songs."

In English-speaking lands (except the U.S.), the expression "went South" is most commonly used to describe an enterprise that collapses or disintegrates before completion.

Also, regarding "south" as a figurative synonym for down, for an ambition that went down the drain.

Haladyna adds a few personal interpretations of the expression and comes up with the scheme of a concert that specializes in surprise and abrupt changes of direction.

Ater hearing Murail’s gleaming, elegant "Leaves through Bells," it will surprise no one that the composer spent four years studying with Olivier Messiaen. But the opening work doesn't give any idea where the concert is heading. That's the whole point.

"The first good inkling that we are 'going south'," said Haladyna, "comes before intermission with Sofia Gubaidulina’s 'In Croce.'" This is offered in the version for cello and pipe organ by Kathryn Carlson and Haladyna.

Postmodernist Gubaidulina is known for her deconstruction of the modernist ethos, and here that is notable in a lengthy section where both cello and organ play a passage that sinks down, down, down ... heading south for what seems an eternity.

"After intermission, when the group blusters into Erb’s "Rainbow Snake," the audience will absolutely know we have turned a corner and that it’s impossible to backtrack.

(Taking a concert 180 degrees in midstream like that is something I’ve always had a hankering to do ... just as an experiment. But it requires some special planning.)

Erb’s no-holds-barred tribute to Australian aboriginal legend features solo trombone, plus an array of percussion and tweaked keyboards. The trombonist is the rainbow snake, so pivotal to aborigines as the center figure in their creation story.

Trombonist Nick Mazuk interprets a part that pushes out a new envelope for a surprisingly versatile instrument. Subtlety? That’s entirely absent from the work, which is brash, loud and vivid in its tone painting.

"With the Erb from down under, we have committed to going South, and the concert becomes one of irony and fun," Haladyna said.

"From here, notable jollity will be had with Mikolaj Gorecki’s 'Overture,' which clowns with the verve of a manic mechanical engine," he said.

"There’s also the 'Six Pieces' by György Kurtag of Hungary, with odd going-nowhere fanfares, a quasi-masochistic beating movement, and a strange parody of Liszt’s famous 'La Campanella/The Night Bell.' Nick Mazuk and Jarod Fedele interpret."

Listening to the opening of the MacMillan, we may be reminded of Arvo Pärt, with its elongations and serenity, but, cautions the director, we embrace the tranquility of the first section "only to see everything fallen and dashed on low, crashing piano chords the next. Zach Olea and Jarod Fedele are featured."

Then, "Clarinetist Hiroko Sugawara is the soloist in the gentle humor of Jean Françaix’s 'Quintette,' which simply wants to have darting fun and never troubles about 'being modern,' even while its harmonies speak with the sophistication of the worldly-wise.

"The concluding Grave and Rondo movements are paired together and excerpted here, fully representative of a craftsman born well 'south' of Paris."

(To which I would add that "Grave" is a misleading motto for any movement by Françaix, whose sunny disposition seems impervious to gravity; in this case "Diffident," or possibly "pensive," would be a better fit.)

"Other treats," said Haladyna, "there’s a choice nugget for trumpet and organ by the blind French organist Jean Langlais (an ECM first), and even a world premiere of graduate composer, Scott Perry's 'Music for Saxophones (soprano and alto) plus Harpsichord,' spotlighting Brian Leal on sax and director Haladyna on the 2-manual Herz.

"The Perry and recalls minimalist textures over here, but a special brand of lyricism over ... there."

"The 'Four Funny Songs' by the young German composer of Würzburg, Annick Helm, and sung by baritone Tyler Reece, might seem out-of-place in a more sedate setting, but they are right at home in The Concert That Went South.

"(And note how 'Würzburg' is well south of Germany’s beltline.)"

All in all, Haladyna concludes, "Surprise is the watchword."

Tickets to The Concert that went South are $10 general admission, $5 for non-UCSB students with ID, Free for UCSB students with ID and for children under 12.

Buy tickets at the door, at the Associated Students Ticket Office window - UCEN Room 1535, by calling AS Ticket Office, 893-2064, or online at http://www4.ticketingcentral.com/V2/Quantity.aspx?t=5D3D4A1F8D463D1A66B84D9&og=-1.

