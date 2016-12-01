Friday, June 29 , 2018, 12:57 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Amerigo Trio Coming to the ‘Mountain’ in Ojai

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | December 1, 2016 | 12:45 p.m.

The exciting chamber music series Chamber on the Mountain presents its next concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in Logan House (adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts in Upper Ojai).

The Amerigo Trio — featuring Glenn Dicterow on violin, Karen Dreyfus on viola and Inbal Segev on cello — will perform Sunday in Logan House in Ojai as part of the Chamber on the Mountain series.
The Amerigo Trio — featuring Glenn Dicterow on violin, Karen Dreyfus on viola and Inbal Segev on cello — will perform Sunday in Logan House in Ojai as part of the Chamber on the Mountain series.

The featured artist will be the Amerigo Trio (Glenn Dicterow on violin, Karen Dreyfus on viola and Inbal Segev on cello).

Dicterow is a name to conjure with, particularly in chamber music circles, and he could probably fill a medium-size concert hall by himself. Segev and Dreyfus are, as of this writing, considerably less widely known. But an artist of Dicterow's Olympian stature would scarcely commit to a permanent, named partnership with musicians he was not prepared to meet on the level and part on the square.

A trio is a three-legged stool: If one leg is weak and gives out, you all end up on the floor. I think we'll find it an equal three-way split when it comes to divvying up our applause, as if we could do such a thing, since the whole point of a trio is that the three become one. (Lest I get lost in religious analogies, I’ll leave it at that.)

The Amerigo's program consists of four works: Franz Schubert's String Trio in Bb-Major, D 581 (1817); an arrangement for string trio of Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg-Variations, BWV 988 (selected movements); Jean Sibelius' String Trio in G-Minor (1894); and Ludwig van Beethoven's String Trio No. 5 in C-Minor, Opus 9, No. 3 (1798).

The stranger at this party is Sibelius. The trio is a work of youth, and I can almost see him picking the manuscript up with every intention of tearing it in two — before, on second thought, shrugging and tossing it into a drawer. There's not much to it, but what there is, Spencer Tracy would say, is choice. It is like a laboratory of musical effects and melodramatic gestures, and if we never quite get anywhere, there are many fleeting pleasures to be had en route. He imparts the same feeling of spaciousness — of the space between things, of limitless vistas — with three instruments that he would later achieve with a hundred.

The works Beethoven produced after 1800, when he was in his 30s, are palpably greater and possibly more profound (if "profound" means anything in musical terms, which I doubt), but those he wrote up to that time seem to me to possess an ebullient purity and freshness that he never recaptured, once the Furies got hold of him. When he was 16, Beethoven wrote three miraculous piano quartets — "WoO 36, Nos. 1-3 — that sound as if he were channeling the first day of spring. The Trio that the Amerigo will play comes at the end of this youthful outpouring. He is already becoming more serious (more adult, you might say), but much of his glorious youth shines through and a kind of glow emanates from the work in performance: Beethoven the Magician at the end of his apprenticeship.

Tickets to this concert are $25, and reservations are available by phone at 805.646.9951 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 