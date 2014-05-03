Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:17 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Arianna Quartet Cues Van Wyk, Mendelssohn for Chamber on the Mountain

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 3, 2014 | 11:07 p.m.

The bright constellation of musicians calling themselves the Arianna String Quartet, quartet-in-residence at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in Logan House, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts at 8585 Highway 150 in Upper Ojai. The concert is part of the excellent chamber music series, Chamber on the Mountain, under the direction of Heidi Lehwalder.

The Arianna program includes Arnold van Wyk’s Five Elegies for String Quartet (1940-1941); Henri Dutilleux’s String Quartet “Ainsi la nuit/Thus the night” (1976); and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in f-minor, Opus 80 (1847).

On paper, this suggests a rather dark concert. The Van Wyk was written in London, during the London Blitz, when Edith Sitwell wrote:

Still falls the rain —

Dark as the world of man, black as our loss —

Blind as the nineteen hundred and forty nails

Upon the Cross.

while the Dutilleux has the word “Night” in its title and the Mendelssohn is an act of mourning. Notwithstanding all that, the concert itself is likely to prove a much more upbeat experience. As Pauline Kael once pointed out, it is only bad works of art that are depressing, regardless of their subjects. These are all very good works.

Van Wyk (1916-1983) is easily the greatest Afrikaner composer. The South African musicologist Jacques-Pierre Malan wrote, in a memorial piece in 1984, that an abstract art music native to South Africa “was the work of one man, the prophet of South African music, Arnold van Wyk. He was our first sovereign sound-master, the first one to draw attention abroad as a creative artist, the first to create locally, between all the foreign masters, the possibility of establishing an own music of the highest quality, the first to make musical achievements count as much as all the other achievements—to name just a few of the ‘firsts’.”

Van Wyk friend and champion, Scottish musicologist Howard Ferguson, wrote of the Five Elegies for String Quartet: “The title alone might suggest a set of five separate pieces cast in a uniformly grey mood. Such an impression would be false, however, for the work is essentially a single whole, and it covers an unexpectedly wide emotional range. This is perhaps less surprising when one considers how different are one’s reactions at different times to the thought of impermanence and decay. (It may be worth remembering, in this connection, that the work was written in wartime London, at the height of the Blitz.) Indeed, the Elegies contain all the variety, in themselves and between one another, that one would expect in a work lasting eighteen or nineteen minutes. But this diversity is always unified by an underlying elegiac mood.”

Dutilleux (1916-2013) was commissioned by the Koussevitzky Music Foundations to write a piece for the Juilliard String Quartet. Despite the poetic title of the work, and the specific, rather cerebral titles given to each movement, Thus the night sounds anything but programmatic; nor does it sound like the two works that Dutilleux says he consulted in teaching himself to write for the ensemble: Anton Webern’s Six Bagatelles for String Quartet, Opus 9 (1913) and Alban Berg’s Lyric Suite (1926). Nevertheless, as Chris Boyes says, the piece “is often associated with the idea of memory.”

Mendelssohn (1809-1847) finished Opus 80 less than two months before he died. His beloved sister, Fanny, a good composer in her own write, had died the previous May, and he would never live to the end of his grief. He gave the quartet the title “Requiem for Fanny.”

General admission the Arianna String Quartet is $25; students get in for $15. Click here for advance reservations or to learn more about Chamber On The Mountain, or call 805.646.9951.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 