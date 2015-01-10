‘Wood’-winds Get Starring Role at Sunday Concert at Trinity Church

If you enjoy the throaty, wistful sound of a well-played bassoon — and who doesn’t? — you will want to be on hand for the next “Music at Trinity,” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara.

Bassoonist William Wood — with his friends, Thomas Joyce on keyboards, vocalists Kate Wallace and Doug Clegg, and bassoonist Duncan Massey — will be celebrating “40 Years of Musical Memories.”

Wood, who lives in Santa Barbara, has been a regular performer in orchestras and ensembles all over Southern California during the aforesaid time period, with, one ardently hopes, many, many more years of performance yet to come.

A completed fourth decade seems as good an anniversary to celebrate as any.

The program for this celebration will include works for solo bassoon and keyboard, bassoon and voice, and bassoon duo by Wolfgang Mozart, Igor Stravinsky, Antonio Vivaldi, Bill Douglas, Francisco Mignone, Kate Walllace and Doug Clegg, and the world premiere of the Sonatine for bassoon and piano by Craig Phillips.

Admission is free for the concert at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara, although donations are welcome.

For additional information about this concert, or about any musical event at Trinity, contact Thomas Joyce at [email protected].

