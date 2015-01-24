Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Betty Oberacker Leads Santa Barbara Music Club’s Saturday Performance

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 24, 2015 | 1:52 a.m.

The next free concert of the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The Music Club program, typically varied and brilliant, will consist of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Italian Concerto, BWV 971, played by the inimitable pianist, Betty Oberacker; Aaron Copland’s Duo for Flute and Piano, performed by flautist Mary Jo Hartle and pianist Christopher Davis; followed by soprano Deborah Bertling and pianist Davis, performing — under the motto “Music – Words – Action,” Giuseppe Concone’s “Allegretto amabile,” Sergei Rachmaninov’s “Vocalise” and the aria from Heitor Villa-LobosBachianas brasilieras No. 5.

The afternoon’s entertainment concludes with clarinetist Chad Cullins and pianist Davis playing Claude Debussy’s Premiére rhapsodie.

These works are all self-explanatory, like all real music, and relatively undemanding, though by no means “lite.” The Bach, not actually a concerto in the sense that most of us think of the form, is one of his most popular pieces, and deservedly so. It manages to be dramatic and exuberant at the same time.

The Villa Lobos has been sung, and recorded by a remarkably diverse group of singers, including Victoria de los Angeles, Salli Terri (formerly married to the composer John Biggs, best known for her work with guitarist Laurindo Almeida), and Joan Baez.

Concone (1801-1861) was an Italian composer and educator, to whom trumpeters are especially grateful for his series of Lyrical Studies

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

