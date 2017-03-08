Gerald Carpenter: Blondell Stages ‘Richard III’ in Black Box

"I am not in the giving vein today."

This line, my second favorite in all Shakespeare, comes from The Tragedy of King Richard III, which that theatrical magus, John Blondell, Westmont professor of theater arts and guiding light of Lit Moon Theatre, will produce and direct March 9-11.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. in Westmont’s Porter Hall Black-Box Theatre.

(My favorite Shakespearean line: "He jests at scars that never felt a wound," from Romeo and Juliet, makes a fairly accurate gloss on the current occupant of the Oval Office.)

Richard III takes up the story where Henry VI, Part 3 left it, in historical terms.

That is, King Henry VI has died, probably murdered (Shakespeare says it was Richard of Gloucester who done it, and it's possible, but by no means proven), and Richard's older brother, the Duke of York, has been "restored" to the throne as King Edward IV.

Now begins the endgame of the celebrated War of Roses — so-called because each of the two main branches of the family Plantagenet contesting for the English throne had a rose for their emblem:

The House of Lancaster, a red rose; the House of York, a white one. They all were descended from Edward III (1312-1377): Lancaster, through his son John of Gaunt (1340–1399); York, through Edmund (1341–1402).

Henry VI was the last true scion of Lancaster. He was the only son of Henry V, of Agincourt fame ("Once more into the breach, dear friends, once more!"), and he became king in 1422, when he was 9 months old.

In 1461, after his forces lost the Battle of Towton — the bloodiest battle ever fought on English soil — he was deposed, and Edward of York became King Edward IV.

Henry was restored to the throne by the Earl of Warwick in 1470, but was deposed again the following year and imprisoned in the Tower of London, where he died.

The only positive achievements of his reign (they were his alone, education being the only thing he cared about) were:

The founding of Eton College — which wasn't a college in the modern sense, but a "public" secondary school; King's College at Cambridge University, and All Souls College, at Oxford University.

He is also usually credited as the author of a charming, poignant poem, which begins:

"Kingdoms are but cares,

State is devoid of stay;

Riches are ready snares,

And hasten to decay."

After Henry's death, York's triumph seemed complete. The remnants of the defunct House of Lancaster, under the banner of their Welsh relations, the Tudors, have fled abroad to bide their time.

As Richard III opens, Edward IV has reigned for more than a decade, he has two healthy male heirs, and everything is looking rosey.

Only his hunchbacked younger brother, Richard, who has been doing all the dirty work so Edward can keep his hands clean, isn't happy with the way things are, and is getting ready to make his move.

As Richard III follows Henry VI, Part 3 in the Plantagenet chronicle, so Blondell's production of the former is a logical extension of his 2012 production of the latter, which featured an ensemble of eight.

The Lit Moon actors included Victoria Finlayson and Marie Ponce-DeLeon as King Henry VI, and Richard of Gloucester, respectively.

"This production continues in that direction and spirit, and uses four women, including Marie as the aforementioned Richard and ultimately Richard III, and a musician in the performance," Blondell said.

"Though there are many reasons to play this material with women, the principal one is that I believe that something rich, unexpected and unnerving results from the fusion of cast and material, which seems completely appropriate for the play and this historical moment," he said.

In preparing this production of Richard III, Blondell said he was inspired by a video installation, The Refusal of Time, created by South African artist William Kentridge, and presently exhibited at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

Blondell said he "wondered what it would be like to create an art installation of the play, to invent something that is not necessarily theater, but rather an immersive happening that blends actors, text, objects, music, space, scenography and behaviors."

He said, "I have termed the performance a 'Dream Collage for Voices, Bodies, Music, Space, Light and Time,' and have privately called it Five One Acts about Richard III.

"Essentially, the performance is Richard III as Dream Play, and has the associative poetry of dreams, not the seeming intelligibility of waking life," Blondell said.

The performers also include Nina Sallinen and Paige Tautz; music by Jim Connolly; lighting by Jonathan Hicks; and staging managed by Danielle Draper.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.