Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:16 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Bryan Pezzone, Susanne Duffy, Paul Fried Queue Romantic Music in Trinity Concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 15, 2014 | 6:39 p.m.

The wonderful “Music at Trinity” series is presenting a free concert called “A Valentine Delight: Music for Two Flutes and Piano,” with Paul Fried and Suzanne Duffy, flutes, and Bryan Pezzone, piano, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara. Admission to the concert is free — although donations are always welcome, in case the lovely music puts you in a generous frame of mind.

The program for this “Valentine Delight” consists of Aaron Copland’s Duo for Flute & Piano (1971); Bohuslav Martinů’s First Sonata for Flute & Piano, H. 306 (1945); Pezzone’s Improvisation Inspiration; Ian Clarke’s “Maya for Two Flutes & Piano (2000); and Franz Doppler’s “La Sonnambula Paraphrase in Remembrance of Adelina Patti, Opus 42.

Not your typical musical Valentine, you will agree, but no less romantic — in fact, more so — for being rather exotic. I recently had occasion to characterize the Martinů sonata as “sensuous, elegant, sometimes playful, occasionally haunting, frequently beautiful, and always coherent,” and I could not hope to improve on that so I am simply saying it again. Martinů, not very well-known while he lived (1890-1959), has gained widespread posthumous recognition as one of the greatest of 20th-century Modernists. His music sounds like a unique blend of Parisian wit and Czech folk song.

Ian Clarke’s lushly beautiful “Maya” is probably the most exotic piece on the program — a trip to a rain forest that reminds this listener of W.H. Hudson’s Green Mansions. I may be all wet on this, of course, since I haven’t researched the piece, but it is certainly no mistake to cite Hudson in the context of exotic romance.

The Doppler “paraphrase” — a very popular format in the 19th century — celebrates the famous soprano Adelina Patti (1843-1919). Since Patti outlived Doppler by 35 years, the paraphrase is clearly not a eulogy but the homage of a fan after he had heard her sing the role of Amina in Vincenzo Bellini’s La sonnambula, a performance that took all Europe by storm.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 