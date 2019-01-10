Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 10 , 2019, 10:52 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Cal Shakespeare Brings ‘Prince of Denmark’ to Simi Valley

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 10, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.
Jessie Fair plays Hamlet and Rose Hunter Ophelia at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.
Jessie Fair plays Hamlet and Rose Hunter Ophelia at Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. (Courtesy of California Shakespeare Company.         )

The California Shakespeare Company (CSC) will offer a new production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, Prince of Denmark, Jan. 12-27 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

The play stars Jesse Fair as Prince Hamlet and Rose Hunter as Ophelia, and is directed by the company’s artistic director William H. Fisher.
 
Here is how the CSC frames the production: "As a country arms itself for war, a family tears itself apart. Forced to avenge his father's death but paralyzed by the task ahead, Hamlet rages against the impossibility of his predicament, threatening both his sanity and the security of the state."

This should be very interesting. It has always been perfectly true that — in Act I, Scene 1 — as Bernardo, Marcellus and Horatio await the ghost, they pass the time discussing the current situation in their country:

That the Danish blacksmiths and shipwrights are working night and day, manufacturing arms and building ships; that the late king (and present ghost), Hamlet's father (also named Hamlet) killed King Fortinbras of Norway in a mano-a-mano; that Fortinbras's son, also named Fortinbras, is currently putting together an army of rough mercenaries; and that the present Danish king, Claudius, is perceived throughout the Baltic region as a drunk, a sensualist, and a weakling — that is to say, a guy with a target painted on his back.

But, in every Hamlet I have ever seen, the international situation is soon overshadowed by the advent of the ghost and the launching of Hamlet's project for revenge, and does not come back to the fore until Prince Fortinbras shows up in the last act to bury the bodies and claim the vacant throne.

Now, if Fisher wants to maintain this brink-of-war atmosphere throughout the play, he will get little help from the text, beyond the first couple of scenes, but there are plenty of possibilities in the staging that don't require rewrites.

For example, in Nagisa Oshima's 1976 film, Realm of the Senses, set in Japan in the late 1930s, the amorous main characters rarely leave their house, but in one wordless scene, the male protagonist is shown walking down a wet street with his hands tucked into his kimono.

A line of soldiers in full battle kit marches past him, and he guiltily averts his eyes. We are instantly reminded that, outside the lovers' "realm," Japan has conquered Manchuria and is about to invade the Malay Peninsula before attacking Pearl Harbor and the Philippines.

Anyway, this is a fascinating, and completely valid, new approach to a venerable classic, which has suffered many indignities in modern attempts to "update" it, or make it more "relevant." Fisher's new insights were obviously generated from within Shakespeare's poetry.

Hamlet performs at 7 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $25 adults, $22 seniors and students, and $18 children 12 and under, and may be purchased by phone at 805-583-7900, or online at www.simi-arts.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 