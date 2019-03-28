Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Brings Garrick Ohlsson Back to Play More Brahms

Exactly two years after his triumphant CAMA-sponsored performance of the Brahms "Piano Concerto No. 2" with the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the great American pianist Garrick Ohlsson returns to Santa Barbara to explore the solo piano works of the same composer in a CAMA Masterseries recital, 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the Lobero Theater.

Ohlsson, who stunned the music world by taking first prize at the 1970 Chopin Piano Competition, and has continued to dazzle and exalt us ever since, will play a program entirely devoted to the works of Johannes Brahms, including:

The "Six Piano Pieces, Opus 118" (1893), "Piano Sonata No. 2 in f#-minor, Opus 2" (1853), "Three Intermezzi, Opus 117" (1892), and the monumental "Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Händel, Opus 24" (1861).

The piano music of Brahms occupies a somewhat anomalous place in the repertoire of concert pianists. As beautiful as it is, it affords few opportunities for virtuosity and the sort of how-did-he-do-that? pyrotechnics that form our most vivid impressions of a performance.

The delicate beauties of the melodies, the tempos that sigh rather than prance and roar, these are not the sorts of sounds that thrill.

Brahms brings peace and resignation, not agitation. He is not, in that sense, romantic, but neither is he "classical," since since the architecture of the pieces is not obvious or irrevocable, but guides the music the way the sea floor guides the ocean currents.

Yet once you develop a taste for Brahms' piano music, it becomes a reliable insurance policy against turmoil.

In my youth, I cared only for the orchestral music: the symphonies, the piano concertos, the Haydn variations, the concert overtures. In middle age, I discovered the chamber music, especially the trios and string sextets.

Then, a few years ago, my wife and I started watching the Jessie Stone mysteries, with Tom Selleck. Stone is a police chief in a small town in New England, a refugee from the sound and fury of metropolitan police work.

Stone has a lot of demons to cope with, and his wife has left him. One day, he encounters a very Hitchcockian old lady who tells him he needs to listen to Brahms, because the music is "soothing."

The next we see of Stone, he is carrying home a 12-inch LP with "Brahms" printed on the sleeve. He puts the record on the turntable, drops the needle onto it, and out comes the "Intermezzo in Eb-Major, Opus 117."

As we watch and listen, Stone's relief and relaxation are palpable. It isn't something that can be faked. Brahms' piano music was, in fact, the only thing I carried away from the series, and it is still with me.

Tickets to Garrick Ohlsson are $39 and $49. You can purchase them in person at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., by phone at 805-963-0761, or on line at https://www.lobero.org/events/cama-1819-garrick-ohlsson-piano-3-30/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.