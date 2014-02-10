Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Bringing Mandolin Virtuoso Chris Thile to Lobero

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 10, 2014 | 6:46 p.m.

Chris Thile
Chris Thile's playing has caused a reorganization of public attitudes about the mandolin. (Brantley Gutierrez photo)

The Community Arts Music Association's next Masterseries concert, a performance by the young mandolin maven Chris Thile, will take place at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.

The epicenter of the program will be Johann Sebastian Bach's Sonata No. 1 in G-Minor, BWV 1001 and Partita No. 1 in B-Minor, BWV 1002, which are both on his new Nonesuch album (what a joy to encounter a label I can recognize!), "while also exploring his own compositions and contemporary music," according to CAMA's description.

The mandolin is a member of the lute family that looks and sounds like a cross between a lute and a ukulele. It has four pairs of strings and is tuned the same as a violin — each pair in unison. Once the strings were of gut and strummed with a quill; modern mandolins have steel strings and are played with a plastic pick.

The high, peculiar sonorities of the instrument have kept away all but three composers of genius: Antonio Vivaldi, Ludwig van Beethoven and Gustav Mahler. In this country, the mandolin is associated mainly with folk music, especially with bluegrass ensembles.

Because of its small size, particularly when played by a large, male musician, the instrument has been overemployed to produce comic visual effects. Bill Monroe, often called the father of bluegrass music, played a Gibson F-5 mandolin and set the standard of perfection for serious players — nobody laughed at Monroe. Jethro Burns, of Homer and Jethro, is generally credited as being the first to play jazz on a mandolin. Before he joined with Roger McGuinn and others to found The Byrds, Chris Hillman played mandolin in several bluegrass bands and was also known for playing John Coltrane solos on the instrument.

Thile, first with the band Nickel Creek, and now with his band Punch Brothers and/or his burgeoning career as a solo recitalist, has come into our musical skies like a comet and liberated the mandolin from just about any ghetto — traditional bluegrass, classical, contemporary pop, rock, etc. — in which it has languished heretofore. Whether he ends up founding a new school of mandolin virtuosity or remains a unique phenomenon, people will no longer be able to look down their noses at the mandolin.  

Tickets to Thile are $33 and $43, and they can be purchased at the Lobero box office at 805.963.0761 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 